BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare Group issues 500 mln yuan 2017 1st tranche mid-term bills
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche 3+N-yr mid-term bills worth 500 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5.43 percent
Jan 29 Nicox SA :
* Nicox out-licenses OTC asset AC 120 to Ora Inc
* Ora to finance all development activities
* Upcoming phase 2/3 in morning eyelid swelling or 'puffiness'
* Nicox is eligible to receive a $10 million milestone payment from Ora upon approval of ac-120 by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
* Transaction enables Nicox to leverage OTC-directed asset from Aciex acquisition
* Nicox to receive payment on approval and a share of future revenue from sales of AC-120
* Nicox is also eligible to receive a percentage of any proceeds received by ora under a potential sub-license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says company's bioequivalence facility located at baroda was inspected by US Food & Drug Administration