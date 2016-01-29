BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
Jan 29 Banco de Sabadell SA :
* Says it will propose to the next shareholders' meeting a scrip dividend payment of 0.05 euro per share, through capital increase, payable in new shares and/or cash
* To propose complementary dividend payment of 0.02 euro per share through delivery of its treasury shares
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)