Jan 29 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Total revenue climbed by around 85 pct from 30.5 million euros in previous year to 56.3 million euros ($61 million)in 2015

* FY EBIT amounted to 4.5 million euros (previous year: 1.4 million euros)

* Revenue forecast for 2016: consolidated revenue to increase further to 72 million - 78 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)