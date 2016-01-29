(Refiles brief to add info on planned share issue.)

Jan 29 Funcom NV :

* Expects to have the ability to fund its operations for the next 12 months after the end of Q4

* Q4 revenue $2.5 million versus $2.9 million year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss $120,000 versus loss $171,000 year ago

* Plans share issue of $5-10 million to meet its own capital requirements Source text for Eikon:

