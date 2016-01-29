BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare Group issues 500 mln yuan 2017 1st tranche mid-term bills
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche 3+N-yr mid-term bills worth 500 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5.43 percent
Jan 29 Immunicum AB :
* Gives status update from ongoing phase II study MERECA in metastatic kidney cancer and reports significantly simplified vaccine cell handling
* Says so far, no serious vaccine-related adverse events have been reported
* Immunological data indicate a tumor-specific activation of the immune system in patients treated with INTUVAX
* Efficacy data is still too early to evaluate Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche 3+N-yr mid-term bills worth 500 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5.43 percent
* Says company's bioequivalence facility located at baroda was inspected by US Food & Drug Administration