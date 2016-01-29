Jan 29 Immunicum AB :

* Gives status update from ongoing phase II study MERECA in metastatic kidney cancer and reports significantly simplified vaccine cell handling

* Says so far, no serious vaccine-related adverse events have been reported

* Immunological data indicate a tumor-specific activation of the immune system in patients treated with INTUVAX

* Efficacy data is still too early to evaluate Source text for Eikon:

