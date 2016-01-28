BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago
Jan 28 Axiare Patrimonio Socimi SA
* Invests 13 million euros ($14.19 million)in an office building in Madrid
* The building is currently occupied in 90 pct and houses the headquarters of a U.S. technology company
* Signs head of terms with Mubadala Development to establish joint real estate development co in Abu Dhabi Source:(http://bit.ly/2nRgAXy) Further company coverage: