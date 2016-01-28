BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago
Jan 28 Amlin Plc
* high Court of Justice has, today, made an order sanctioning scheme under section 899 of Companies Act 2006 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago
* Signs head of terms with Mubadala Development to establish joint real estate development co in Abu Dhabi Source:(http://bit.ly/2nRgAXy) Further company coverage: