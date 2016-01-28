Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 28 Beijer Electronics Ab :
* Q4 operating profit was -10.7 MSEK (13.9)
* Q4 order intake of 343.1 mln SEK (358.7)
* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of 1.25 SEK per share (1.25)
* Says "Overall, Beijer Electronics is expected to generate slightly lower sales and post a somewhat improved operating profit excluding non-recurring items for the full year 2016 compared to 2015" Source text for Eikon:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order