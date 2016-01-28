Jan 28 Beijer Electronics Ab :

* Q4 operating profit was -10.7 MSEK (13.9)

* Q4 order intake of 343.1 mln SEK (358.7)

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of 1.25 SEK per share (1.25)

* Says "Overall, Beijer Electronics is expected to generate slightly lower sales and post a somewhat improved operating profit excluding non-recurring items for the full year 2016 compared to 2015"