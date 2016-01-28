UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 28 Beneteau SA :
* Forecasts for 2015/16: growth of around 15 pct for Boat business
* Forecast for 2015/16: around 55 million euros ($60.3 million) forecast for group income from ordinary operations, an increase of around 60 pct
* Boat business' revenues for FY 2015/16 are estimated at 950 million euros, with year-on-year growth of over 15 pct
* FY 2014/15 income from ordinary operations will be close to 55 million euros, compared with 34.4 million euros previous year
* Targets net debt reduced to zero by end of financial year Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.