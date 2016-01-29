DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Jan 29 Rieter Holding AG :
* FY sales down 10 percent at 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.02 billion)
* FY orders received down 30 percent at 801.6 million Swiss francs
* Expects EBIT margin of 7.0 pct and a net profit of 4.8 pct of sales for 2015 financial year Source text - bit.ly/1WQPpDH Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0159 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.