BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
Jan 29 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :
* Closed Q3 of 2015/2016 financial year with a profit of 208 million Swiss francs ($204.44 million)
* Q3 NAV per share recovered strongly, rising 23.6 percent to end 2015 at a new high of 149.76 Swiss francs
* 9-month consolidated profit stands at 101 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1P19kut Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0174 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)