Jan 29 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Closed Q3 of 2015/2016 financial year with a profit of 208 million Swiss francs ($204.44 million) 

* Q3 NAV per share recovered strongly, rising 23.6 percent to end 2015 at a new high of 149.76 Swiss francs 

* 9-month consolidated profit stands at 101 million Swiss francs