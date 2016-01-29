BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
Jan 29 Liberty Kenya Holdings Ltd :
* Says earnings for year ended dec 31, 2015 are expected to be at least 25% lower than the earnings reported last year Source : j.mp/1PmkJZw Further company coverage:
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)