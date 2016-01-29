Jan 29 Rank Group Plc

* H1 group revenue 374.2 mln stg versus 361.7 mln stg year ago

* Interim dividend of 1.80p, up 13 pct reflecting underlying performance

* Trading in the four week period to Jan 24 2016 has been positive and in line with our internal expectations

* H1 adjusted profit before tax 37.4 mln stg versus 35.8 mln stg year ago

* H1 profit before taxation after exceptional items 42.7 mln stg versus 36.3 mln stg year ago