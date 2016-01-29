Jan 29 Europlan :

* Says Europlan Holdings decreased its stake in company to 51.1 pct from 75 pct

* Says Mikail Shishkhanov decreased his indirect stake in company to 51.1 pct from 75 pct

* Mikail Shishkhanov owns 100 pct in Cendonbridge Global, sole owner of Europlan Holdings Source texts - bit.ly/1QJwIRU , bit.ly/1SNmbXb

