BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
Jan 29 Europlan :
* Says Europlan Holdings decreased its stake in company to 51.1 pct from 75 pct
* Says Mikail Shishkhanov decreased his indirect stake in company to 51.1 pct from 75 pct
* Mikail Shishkhanov owns 100 pct in Cendonbridge Global, sole owner of Europlan Holdings Source texts - bit.ly/1QJwIRU , bit.ly/1SNmbXb
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)