Jan 29 British Land Company Plc

* Quadrature capital signs at leadenhall building

* Investment management firm Quadrature Capital has agreed terms for level 33 at Leadenhall Building

* Quadrature Capital has signed a ten year lease for 11,000 sq ft floor, and will relocate from its current premises at 99 Bishopsgate

* Leadenhall Building is now 94 per cent let or under offer, with ten companies currently in occupation across 32 floors