BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
Jan 29 Deutsche Wohnen AG
* reserves right for cash instead of share settlement of outstanding convertible bonds
* bond holders have been informed accordingly by deutsche wohnen
* this is company's reaction to recent changes in offer conditions by vonovia
* says cannot accept that Vonovia, despite numerous confirmations, is not willing to accept vote of Deutsche Wohnen shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)