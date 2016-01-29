Jan 29 Elos Medtech AB :

* Says acquired the North American company Onyx Medical LLC in April 2015

* Effect is increase of about 0.8 million Swedish crowns ($95,000) in amortisation cost for previously reported quarters in 2015

* Nonrecurring cost of about 3 million crowns has arisen for changes in inventory

* Nonreccuring cost implies total earnings impact on previously reported quarters of about 1.9 million crowns each for Q2 and Q3

* Revision of the contingent consideration result in an increase of some 40 million crowns to a maximum amount of about 116 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

