BRIEF-Konka Group sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to be 21 mln yuan to 29 mln yuan
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 21 million yuan to 29 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (8.4 million yuan)
Jan 29 Sky Plc :
* Sky announces board changes
* Nicholas Ferguson CBE has decided to step down as chairman and as a director of company
* James Murdoch to succeed Nicholas Ferguson as chairman of Sky
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange