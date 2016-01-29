Jan 29 Nordnet AB

* Q4 operating income increased by 14 percent to sek 325.7 million

* Q4 operating profit rose by 18 percent to sek 113,2 million (95.6)

* Q4 profit after tax for period rose by 9 percent to sek 87.5 million (80.0)

* Says Nnordnet's board of directors proposes increasing dividend to sek 1.30 (1.00) per share

* Reuters poll: revenues were seen at SEK 320 million, net profit SEK 91.3 million, dividend 1.23 SEK/share