BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
Jan 29 Nordnet AB
* Q4 operating income increased by 14 percent to sek 325.7 million
* Q4 operating profit rose by 18 percent to sek 113,2 million (95.6)
* Q4 profit after tax for period rose by 9 percent to sek 87.5 million (80.0)
* Says Nnordnet's board of directors proposes increasing dividend to sek 1.30 (1.00) per share
* Reuters poll: revenues were seen at SEK 320 million, net profit SEK 91.3 million, dividend 1.23 SEK/share
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)