Jan 29 Totalbanken A/S :

* Raises expectations of core earnings for 2015 to 53 million Danish crowns ($7.7 million) versus previously 40 million crowns 

* Expects a profit before tax for 2015 of around 23 million - 24 million crowns in 2015 versus previously 19.3 crowns in 2014  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8468 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)