BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
Jan 29 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Formed a joint venture with Greater Manchester Property Venture Fund
* To deliver a 173,600 sq ft office building at First Street, Manchester Source text - bit.ly/1P1fAT1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)