Jan 29 Brivais Vilnis AS :

* Says net turnover in 2015 exceeded 7 million euros ($7.63 million) and in 2016 it plans to reach the same result

* In 2016 plans to reach 150-200 tons sales volume in China

* Says started negotiations on entering Egypt and Senegal markets Source text - bit.ly/1SfeRnD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)