UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
Jan 29 Rusagro :
* Q4 revenue 28.9 billion roubles ($383.70 million) versus 21.6 billion roubles year ago
* Q4 sugar business revenue up 69 pct to 9.9 billion roubles
* Q4 meat business revenue down 6 pct to 4.7 billion roubles
* Q4 oil and fat business revenue up 46 pct to 5.2 billion roubles
* Q4 agricultural business revenue up 27 pct to 9.0 billion roubles Further company coverage: ($1 = 75.3200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.