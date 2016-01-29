Jan 29 Schouw & Co A/S :

* Says has entered into an agreement on the acquisition of the Danish EMS manufacturer GPV International A/S headquartered in Tarm, Denmark

* Transaction amounts to 400 million Danish crowns ($58.39 million) on a debt-free basis (enterprise value)

* Transaction is expected finally effected by end of Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8505 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)