UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 29 Schouw & Co A/S :
* Says has entered into an agreement on the acquisition of the Danish EMS manufacturer GPV International A/S headquartered in Tarm, Denmark
* Transaction amounts to 400 million Danish crowns ($58.39 million) on a debt-free basis (enterprise value)
* Transaction is expected finally effected by end of Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8505 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.