Jan 29 Cottco Holdings Ltd :

* Says HY loss before taxation $8.1 mln versus $9.2 million last year

* HY revenue of $2.3 million versus $17.8 million last year

* Cottco says "Government of Zimbabwe has started the process of rescuing Cottco from its crippling debt"

* Cottco says government "taking over all of company's bank loans through the Zimbabwe Asset Management Company (ZAMCO) in a proposed debt/equity swap deal" Source text: bit.ly/1VuQ38L Further company coverage: