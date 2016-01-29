BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
Jan 29 Liberty Holdings Ltd
* Says Liberty Holdings acquires 51 pct of Uganda short-term insurer and granted a life licence in Lesotho
* Announce that it has received its licence in Lesotho to operate a life and health business
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)