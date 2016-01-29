Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 29 Datalogic SpA :
* FY 2015 preliminary sales revenue 535.1 million euros ($582.99 million), up 15.2 percent year on year
* Q4 2015 preliminary sales revenue 143.8 million euros, up 15.5 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order