BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
Jan 29 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Activities in overall holdings to intensify in 2016
* FY vacancy rate at four locations was reduced from their combined level of 35.10 pct to 14.72 pct
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)