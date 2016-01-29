UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 29 Findel Plc :
* Group sales from continuing operations in 17 weeks since half-year are up 0.5 pct
* Financial services revenues increasing 6.4 pct since half year and 6.7 pct for year as a whole, with bad debt rates continuing to improve
* Full-year profit for group will now be 2-3 million stg lower than our previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.