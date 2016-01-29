Jan 29 Findel Plc :

* Group sales from continuing operations in 17 weeks since half-year are up 0.5 pct

* Financial services revenues increasing 6.4 pct since half year and 6.7 pct for year as a whole, with bad debt rates continuing to improve

* Full-year profit for group will now be 2-3 million stg lower than our previous guidance