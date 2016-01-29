Jan 29 Ad Pepper Media International NV :

* EBITDA for 2015 financial year amounted to 539,000 euros(2014: -3.729 million euros)

* FY sales of 56.009 million euros ($61 million), corresponding to a growth of 18.5 percent compared to equivalent previous year's figure (2014: 47.281 million euros)

* FY EBT came to 443,000 euros (2014: loss of 5.224 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)