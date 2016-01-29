BRIEF-Yang Guang sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 22.5-45.5 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
Jan 29 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Signs a binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire entire capital of Empowered Financial Partners ("EFP") via its Australian subsidiary, AZ Next Generation Advisory Pty Ltd (AZ NGA)
* The agreement includes a share swap of 49 percent of EFP's equity for AZ NGA shares and a progressive buy back of these shares over next ten years
* The remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to the founding partners in cash over a period of two years
* The total value of transaction considering both cash and share swap entails a purchase price of around 1.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.8 million yuan)