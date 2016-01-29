Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 29 Orange Sa
* Says completes sale of its shares in mobile operator EE to BT
* Says EE distributed to Orange an interim dividend of 79 mln eur in Q3 2015, and a final dividend 173 mln eur on Jan.25
* Says received 4.5 bln eur in cash and a 4 pct stake in enlarged BT Group
*
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order