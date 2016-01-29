Jan 29 Orange Sa

* Says completes sale of its shares in mobile operator EE to BT

* Says EE distributed to Orange an interim dividend of 79 mln eur in Q3 2015, and a final dividend 173 mln eur on Jan.25

* Says received 4.5 bln eur in cash and a 4 pct stake in enlarged BT Group

* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)