Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 29 EE Finance Plc
* Olaf Swantee, Neal Milsom, Gervais Pellissier, Thomas Dannenfeldt, Arnaud Castille and Thorsten Langheim have resigned as directors
* Marc Allera, formerly EE's chief commercial officer, is appointed CEO, and director to board of EE
* Stephen Harris, Steve Best, Jeff Langlands, Gareth Tipton and Howard Watson have also been appointed as directors of EE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order