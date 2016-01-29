BRIEF-HCL Technologies renews transformational IT engagement with Singapore Exchange
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
Jan 29 Intuitive Aerial publ AB :
* Rights issue of about 10.7 million Swedish crowns ($1.25 million) oversubscribed
* Oversubscription option of about 1.8 million crowns to be utilized in full
* Including oversubscription issue, issue proceeds amount to 12.5 million crowns before issue costs Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5865 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche 5+N-yr mid-term bills worth 1 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 5.80 percent