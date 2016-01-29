Jan 29 Intuitive Aerial publ AB :

* Rights issue of about 10.7 million Swedish crowns ($1.25 million) oversubscribed

* Oversubscription option of about 1.8 million crowns to be utilized in full

* Including oversubscription issue, issue proceeds amount to 12.5 million crowns before issue costs Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5865 Swedish crowns)