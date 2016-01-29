Jan 29 Realia Business SA :

* Says pays second and third debt milestone payments of total 182.98 million euros to Entidades Financiadoras Promocion, that is Puffin Real Estate Lda, CF Aneto y Goldman Sachs International 

* Amount represents a debt relief of 18.1 million euros ($19.61 million)

* Remaining fourth payment of 202.1 million euros is due on May 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9228 euros)