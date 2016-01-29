Jan 29 Baywa AG :

* Pledges its support to antitrust authorities

* Bundeskartellamt, an independent competition authority, searched various offices at Baywa's headquarters on Jan. 26 following an order issued by local court (Amtsgericht) in Bonn

* Investigation is based on suspicion that employees of company were allegedly involved in agreements aimed at restricting competition in sale of agricultural equipment Source text - bit.ly/1SNZgei Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)