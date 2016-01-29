Jan 29 Fast Ejendom Danmark A/S :

* Expects for 2015 profit after tax of about 30 million Danish crowns ($4.35 million) (2014: loss of 39.2 million crowns)

* Expects for 2015 operating profit before value adjustments, interest and tax of about 40 million crowns (2014: 38.2 million crowns) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8888 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)