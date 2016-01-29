Jan 29 Comp SA :

* Its unit, Paytel SA, signs 31 million zloty ($7.6 million)deal with Orange Polska SA to deliver payment and other cash and cashless transaction services

* The company, along with its units, has signed contracts with Orange Polska SA for the total value of 63.2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

