BRIEF-HCL Technologies renews transformational IT engagement with Singapore Exchange
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
Jan 29 CRCAM Ille-et-Vilaine SC :
* FY gross operating income 100.5 million euros versus 115.4 million euros ($124.91 million)year ago
* FY net banking income 250.6 million euros versus 260.5 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated profit 87.8 million euros versus 77.1 million euros year ago
* 2015 cost of risk down at 3.6 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1PngKf8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
April 17 Vanfund Urban Investment and Development Co Ltd :