Jan 29 CRCAM Ille-et-Vilaine SC :

* FY gross operating income 100.5 million euros versus 115.4 million euros ($124.91 million)year ago

* FY net banking income 250.6 million euros versus 260.5 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated profit 87.8 million euros versus 77.1 million euros year ago

* 2015 cost of risk down at 3.6 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1PngKf8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)