BRIEF-Yang Guang sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 22.5-45.5 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
Jan 29 ISG Plc
* Response to revised unsolicited offer
* Notes today's announcement by Cathexis of a revised unsolicited offer for ISG of 171p per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.8 million yuan)