BRIEF-Yang Guang sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 22.5-45.5 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
Jan 29 CMA
* Expects to extend the timetable for its investigation into the retail banking market
* Will decide on the extension and its length by early March
* A number of new suggestions have been made and CMA wants to ensure that there is enough time to hear from interested parties
* Therefore expect that an extension will be necessary to give us a bit more time for analysis and consultation Source text: (bit.ly/1QKdc7M)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.8 million yuan)