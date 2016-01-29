BRIEF-HCL Technologies renews transformational IT engagement with Singapore Exchange
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
Jan 29 Splendid Medien AG :
* Acquires majority stake (60 percent) of Joker Productions GmbH
* Price for acquiry is 3.75 million euros ($4.1 million), to be paid in cash
* With the acquisition of Joker, the construction of business area TV productions started in 2015 will be continued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche 5+N-yr mid-term bills worth 1 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 5.80 percent