Jan 29 Splendid Medien AG :

* Acquires majority stake (60 percent) of Joker Productions GmbH

* Price for acquiry is 3.75 million euros ($4.1 million), to be paid in cash

* With the acquisition of Joker, the construction of business area TV productions started in 2015 will be continued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)