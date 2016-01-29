BRIEF-HCL Technologies renews transformational IT engagement with Singapore Exchange
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
Jan 29 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :
* Says completed 7.5 million euros ($543,200.00) transaction to acquire 6,500 square metres of commercial and office premises at Vilnius Gates complex Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 17 Vanfund Urban Investment and Development Co Ltd :