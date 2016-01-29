BRIEF-HCL Technologies renews transformational IT engagement with Singapore Exchange
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
Jan 29 Cfc Stanbic Holdings Ltd :
* Appoints Greg Brackenridge, a non-executive director of the co, as acting chief executive of co
* Gives notice of resignation of Kitili Mbathi as chief executive of co effective Jan 29, 2016 Source text: j.mp/1Qx7S5A Further company coverage:
April 17 Vanfund Urban Investment and Development Co Ltd :