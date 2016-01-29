Jan 29 Retail Estates SA :

* Acquires a retail property in Aartselaar

* Acquisition done by capital increase in the amount of 2.85 million euros ($3.08 million)

* Issue of 47,107 new shares based on an issue price of 60.50 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1nTtnV7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)