BRIEF-HCL Technologies renews transformational IT engagement with Singapore Exchange
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
Jan 29 Crcam Languedoc SC :
* FY net banking income of 581.8 million euro versus 582.1 million euro ($630.1 million) a year ago
* FY net income 156.1 million euro versus 153.4 million euro a year ago
* FY gross operating income of 289.2 million euro versus 292.3 million euro a year ago
* Full Basel 3 solvability ratio at Sept 30, 2015 of 19.5 pct
* Cost of risk in 2015 of 36.3 million euro, down 18.8 pct Source text: bit.ly/1JMaYDF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
April 17 Vanfund Urban Investment and Development Co Ltd :