Jan 29 Crcam Languedoc SC :

* FY net banking income of 581.8 million euro versus 582.1 million euro ($630.1 million) a year ago

* FY net income 156.1 million euro versus 153.4 million euro a year ago

* FY gross operating income of 289.2 million euro versus 292.3 million euro a year ago

* Full Basel 3 solvability ratio at Sept 30, 2015 of 19.5 pct

* Cost of risk in 2015 of 36.3 million euro, down 18.8 pct