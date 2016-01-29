Jan 29 Credit Agricole du Morbihan SC :

* FY net banking income 210.7 million euros versus 214.6 million euros ($232.43 million) year ago

* FY gross operating income 84.3 million euros versus 85.5 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net income 57.1 million euros versus 44.7 million euros year ago

* 2015 cost of risk of 20.1 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1m1lHOY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9233 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)