Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 29 Hubwoo SA :
* Q4 revenue 5.8 million euros versus 7.1 million euros ($7.7 million) year ago
* FY revenue 24.5 million euros versus 27.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9225 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order