Jan 29 Amlin Plc

* De-listing of scheme shares from official list and cancellation of trading of scheme shares on London Stock Exchange have been applied for and are expected to take effect at 8.00 a.m. on 2 February 2016

* Court sanctioned scheme at scheme court hearing on 28 January 2016 and effective date of scheme is expected to be 1 February 2016