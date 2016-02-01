Feb 1 Siltronic AG :

* Preliminary sales rise to 931 million euros ($1.01 billion) in 2015 (2014 adjusted: 853 million euros)

* FY 2015 preliminary EBITDA improves to 124 million euros (2014 adjusted: 118 million euros)

* FY preliminary EBIT in positive figures at 3 million euros (2014 adjusted: minus 32 million euros)

* Is slightly optimistic that demand will slowly pick up again in 2016

* Anticipates exchange rate losses resulting from currency hedging in 2016 which should predominantly occur in Q1, in range of 10 million to 15 million euros