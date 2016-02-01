Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 1 Siltronic AG :
* Preliminary sales rise to 931 million euros ($1.01 billion) in 2015 (2014 adjusted: 853 million euros)
* FY 2015 preliminary EBITDA improves to 124 million euros (2014 adjusted: 118 million euros)
* FY preliminary EBIT in positive figures at 3 million euros (2014 adjusted: minus 32 million euros)
* Is slightly optimistic that demand will slowly pick up again in 2016
* Anticipates exchange rate losses resulting from currency hedging in 2016 which should predominantly occur in Q1, in range of 10 million to 15 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order